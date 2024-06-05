LIVE: Never faced political pressure, says Chief Justice DY Chandrachud at Oxford

Asked about pressures he may have faced while giving verdicts, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said in his address at the Oxford Union Society that he has never faced a "sense of political pressure from the powers that be" in his 24 years as a judge.

"We live lives which are relatively isolated from the political arm of the government ... but obviously judges have to be conversant with the impact of their decisions on the polity at large. That's not political pressure but an understanding by the court of the likely impact of a decision," he said.

An Israeli army raid in April set off a near three-day gunbattle with Palestinian militants. By the time it was over, homes had been blasted to rubble and many residents had fled. The raid wasn't in Gaza, where Israel is at war with Hamas, but more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) away in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank — a territory that has been under Israeli military rule for over a half-century.The persistence of Palestinian militancy in the West Bank, and its surge since the war in Gaza began, shows the limits of Israel's military might as the decades-old conflict grinds on with little prospect of a political settlement.