LIVE: Never faced political pressure, says Chief Justice DY Chandrachud at Oxford

Asked about pressures he may have faced while giving verdicts, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said in his address at the Oxford Union Society that he has never faced a "sense of political pressure from the powers that be" in his 24 years as a judge.
"We live lives which are relatively isolated from the political arm of the government ... but obviously judges have to be conversant with the impact of their decisions on the polity at large. That's not political pressure but an understanding by the court of the likely impact of a decision," he said.
An Israeli army raid in April set off a near three-day gunbattle with Palestinian militants. By the time it was over, homes had been blasted to rubble and many residents had fled. The raid wasn't in Gaza, where Israel is at war with Hamas, but more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) away in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank — a territory that has been under Israeli military rule for over a half-century.The persistence of Palestinian militancy in the West Bank, and its surge since the war in Gaza began, shows the limits of Israel's military might as the decades-old conflict grinds on with little prospect of a political settlement.
A temple located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir was gutted in a blaze early Wednesday, officials said here. The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as Rani Temple, before dawn.
Police assisted by locals put out the fire but could not save the temple, they said. The cause of fire was not immediately known.
The temple was popular among tourists as it has featured in several Bollywood movies, including in the hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from "Aap Ki Kasam".
Indiana hot air balloon strikes live power lines, leaves three injured
Media reports suggested that a hot air balloon crashed with power lines in Hebron City, Indiana, 56 miles or 90km southeast of Chicago, on Sunday evening.
11:49 AM
Human-induced global warming increasing by 0.26°C per decade: Report
According to the second annual Indicators of Global Climate Change Report, human-induced global warming is increasing at the rate of 0.26°C per decade, the highest rate since records began. The report put together by over 50 climate scientists under the supervision of the University of Leeds, found that human-induced warming has risen to 1.19°C over the past decade (2014-2023). It marks an increase from 1.14°C from 2013 to 2022
11:45 AM
AAP office space allotment: Delhi HC asks Centre to take decision within six weeks
The Delhi High Court today said the AAP is entitled to space for a party office here like other political parties and asked the central government to take a decision on the issue within six weeks.
11:16 AM
LIVE news: Never faced political pressure, says Chief Justice DY Chandrachud At Oxford
"We live lives which are relatively isolated from the political arm of the government ... but obviously judges have to be conversant with the impact of their decisions on the polity at large. That's not political pressure but an understanding by the court of the likely impact of a decision," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud at Oxford University.