Kerala govt to deduct salary of 'dying in harness' employees flouting rule

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to take strict action against those who gained government jobs under the dying in harness provision

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to take strict action against those who gained government jobs under the dying in harness provision if they were found neglecting other dependents of the deceased employee.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Cabinet noted that the employees who enter the service under such a provision were liable to protect other dependents of the deceased employees.

It decided to issue an order authorising the appointing authorities to deduct 25 per cent of the monthly basic pay of such employees who do not protect their dependents and pay it to the eligible dependents.

If the employees joining the service under the dying in harness provision do not take care of the needs of their dependents, including food, property, shelter, treatment, and care, they can lodge a written complaint against the said employee with the appointing authority.

According to the government decision, if complaints received against such employees are proven right, 25 per cent of their basic pay will be seized monthly and deposited in the bank accounts of their dependents. The complaint of the dependents will be investigated by the Tehsildar concerned.

Employees aggrieved by the Tehsildar's inquiry can appeal to the district collector within three months, and the decision taken by the district collector will be final, a CMO release said.

However, it said dependents are not entitled to protection if they are entitled to a family pension.

But the people employed under the said scheme are liable to protect their dependents who are getting Social Security Pension and Pension from Welfare Fund Boards, the release added.

The government introduced the dying in harness scheme to provide expeditious relief to the immediate family of the deceased government servants, who will suffer in the absence of such a relief.

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

