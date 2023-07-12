SC refuses urgent mentioning against HC's summon to Adipurush makers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear the urgent mentioning of a plea against the Allahabad High Court order, which had directed the makers of the controversial movie “Adipurush” to appear before it on July 27.

“Adipurush”, a movie based on the epic Ramayana, came under attack for its dialogues and use of colloquial language.

The apex court bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud asked the counsel appearing for the makers of the movie to mention the case on Thursday.



Here's a list of important cases in the apex court today:



- SC to hear Umar Khalid's plea on July 24

The apex court said it would hear on July 24 a plea by former JNU student Umar Khalid seeking bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

- SC adjourns hearing on whether a person ineligible to be arbitrator can nominate another as one

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned till September 13 the hearing on the legal question of whether a person who is ineligible to be an arbitrator can nominate another person as arbitrator.

- Complainant in Rahul Gandhi defamation case files caveat in Supreme Court

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that he be heard if the Congress leader moves a plea challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict refusing to stay his conviction in the "Modi surname" remark case.

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on July 12

-HC grants bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases related to the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

-HC refuses to stop streaming of film based on Sushant Singh Rajput

The Delhi High Court on July 12 refused to restrain the continued online streaming of a film based on the life of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

-HC refuses to condone delay by State in appealing against the acquittal of several accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The Delhi HC has refused to condone a delay of nearly 28 years by the State in filing an appeal against the acquittal of several accused in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying there was no "justifiable" explanation for it.

-HC permits Go First to carry out maintenance of aircraft leased to it

The Delhi High Court permitted crisis-hit Go First airline to carry out the maintenance of aircraft leased to it while allowing the lessors to inspect the planes periodically.

- HC seeks Centre's response on a woman's plea for missing brother detained in Kenya

The Delhi HC sought the response of the Centre on a woman's plea claiming her brother and media professional Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan was missing since last year and detained in Kenya. She said she was not in a position to contact him.

- HC sets aside notice awarding additional marks to candidates in DHJS exam, calls for the fresh selection list

The Delhi High Court set aside a notice issued by the administrative side of the high court awarding additional marks in two papers of the Delhi Higher Judicial Services Mains (written) examination and directed to redraw the selection list of candidates.