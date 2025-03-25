Home / India News / Kerala govt to urge Centre to regulate airfares for Haj pilgrims, expats

Kerala govt to urge Centre to regulate airfares for Haj pilgrims, expats

A letter has already been sent to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking the intervention of the Centre in this regard, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the state government would continue to pressurise the union government. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the state government would continue to pressurise the union government to regulate the exorbitant ticket charges imposed by airline companies on Haj pilgrims and expatriates.

Airline companies are charging huge amounts as ticket fare from Haj pilgrims and expatriate Keralites who come to the home state during festival seasons and on vacation, the CM said while replying to a submission in the state Assembly. 

A letter has already been sent to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking the intervention of the Centre in this regard, he said.

The issue was also discussed during the recent meeting of Members of Parliament ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, he said.

The Centre, however, adopted a stand that airlines are responsible for setting and revising airfares and, that the government does not interfere in their commercial and marketing activities, Vijayan further said.

By removing the restrictions on fixing airfares in 1994, the union government had given all freedom to the airline companies to decide the ticket rates, the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhankhar calls all-party meet today on cash recovery at Delhi judge's house

Delhi Budget 2025 LIVE: River Yamuna cleaning project gets ₹500 crore boost

SC slams UP govt over bulldozer demolitions: 'It shocks our conscience'

'Did my duty as a mother': Kiran Bedi on allegations of surveillance misuse

Allahabad HC lawyers on indefinite strike over Justice Varma's transfer

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKerala govtKeralaHaj pilgrimage

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story