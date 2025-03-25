Dhankhar calls all-party meet today on cash recovery at Delhi judge's house

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has called an all-party meeting on Tuesdar at 4:30 pm to address the cash recovery incident at the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma.

Dhankhar added that he had discussions with Leader of House JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday regarding this matter. During these talks, it was proposed that he convene a meeting with the floor leaders of all political parties. During Parliament session on Tuesday, Dhankhar said, "I have scheduled a meeting after convenience at 4.30 pm today with the floor leaders as suggested by Leader of the Opposition and agreed to by Leader of the House and timing has also been indicated to the concerned. I am sure we will have very fruitful interaction and find a way out because legislature and judiciary perform optimally when they perform best in their respective realm with expedition."

The case The controversy stems from a fire that broke out at Justice Varma’s official residence on Tughlak Road around 11:35 pm on March 14. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) brrought the fire under control. However, first responders — including DFS personnel and possibly the police — discovered stacks of cash in the storeroom, some of which were partially burned. At the time of the incident, Justice Varma and his wife were in Bhopal. "The issue undoubtedly is serious enough. We three of us together took note of the developments and also took note of the healthy development that for the first time in an unprecedented manner the Chief Justice of India took the initiative to put everything in the public domain but then a suggestion emanated from Leader of the Opposition and agreed by Leader of the House that the issue needs to be deliberated at my instance with the floor leaders," Dhankhar said.

On March 20, the Supreme Court collegium unanimously recommended transferring Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court, his parent high court. However, during discussions, at least two members argued that a transfer alone was insufficient and called for an immediate in-house inquiry. One judge advocated for Justice Varma to be stripped of judicial responsibilities immediately, while another pushed for a formal investigation to uphold institutional accountability.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) strongly opposed the transfer, criticszing it as an attempt to turn the Allahabad High Court into a “dumping ground".