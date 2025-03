LIVE: Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police today for 'derogatory' remarks against Shinde

Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed comedian Kunal Kamra's comments, condemning the misuse of freedom of expression. Shinde accused Kamra of pursuing an agenda while distancing himself from the violent actions of his party supporters. He stated that although he does not endorse the vandalism, reactions are inevitable when accusations are made. Meanwhile, : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed comedian Kunal Kamra's comments, condemning the misuse of freedom of expression. Shinde accused Kamra of pursuing an agenda while distancing himself from the violent actions of his party supporters. He stated that although he does not endorse the vandalism, reactions are inevitable when accusations are made. Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra refused to apologise and questioned whether action would be taken against those who vandalised Habitat studio, where his standup was performed.

Parliament: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene today. Yesterday's sessions were adjourned after BJP MPs created ruckus over the issue of reservation to Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka. The Finance Bill, 2025 , and the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 are among the key legislations expected to be discussed in the Houses. The Centre has notified a 24 per cent hike in salaries of MPs, as well as an increase in ther daily allowance, and pension.

Jammu and Kashmir: India has condemned Pakistan's repeated mentions of Jammu and Kashmir at a United Nations debate on peacekeeping reforms. Meanwhile, search operations for terrorists in Kathua enter day three.

Supreme Court: SC Collegium has recommended Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma , be transferred back to his parent court Allahabad High Court after a fire broke out at his New Delhi residence, leading to the discovery of hoards of cash. Elsewhere, the SC has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government on demolishing houses in Prayagraj within 24 hours of serving notice.