Kerala landslides: Search operations, rehabilitation continue side-by-side

Search operations and rehabilitation activities are going on side-by-side in the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad district, with three more body parts recovered from near Nilambur in Malappuram district, while the state government began preparations for the temporary resettlement of survivors. The Wayanad district administration said that body parts recovered are not confirmed to be human and will be sent for forensic examination. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It said that so far 231 dead bodies and 206 body parts have been found, following the massive landslides that hit parts of Wayanad on July 30. A total of 401 samples of bodies and body parts underwent DNA testing and of them 349 were found to be of 248 persons -- 121 males and 127 females -- the district administration said in a statement.

For rehabilitation of the survivors, a five-member committee of representatives of the panchayat, revenue department and social workers will identify and report on houses available for rent within the jurisdiction of the local bodies, according to the statement.

As part of the temporary resettlement, which is the first phase of the rehabilitation of the disaster survivors, the victims will also be provided household goods in their new accommodations, the statement said.

Residential quarters belonging to the Public Works Department, local bodies and other government departments as well as houses belonging to private individuals available on rent have been identified for rehabilitation, it said.

"About 100 government-owned buildings have been made available so far. So far, 253 buildings owned by private individuals within the limits of local bodies have been identified for use on rent. Apart from this, around 100 house owners have expressed willingness to rent out their houses," it said.

The allotment of government quarters and rented houses will be done by the committee formed to coordinate the temporary rehabilitation activities, by considering the number of family members, their needs and preferences, the statement said.

An 18-member team has completed survey activities in the relief camps to find out the interests, preferences and needs of the people, it added.

It also said that there are currently 1,811 people living in 15 relief camps in the district.

Of these, 11 camps house survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster areas, it added.

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30 almost decimating both the areas.