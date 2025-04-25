Home / India News / Kerala's Pala Bar Association makes history with all-women executive panel

In a historic move, the Pala Bar Association in Kerala has elected an all-women executive panel, setting a new precedent for gender-inclusive leadership in the legal profession

The newly elected panel is headed by Advocate Usha Menon. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
The Pala Bar Association in Kerala has elected an all-women panel to occupy key positions within its executive committee. The election, which filled 15 posts, comes at a time when the push for greater female representation in bar associations is gaining momentum across the nation, LiveLaw reported. 
The Supreme Court is currently considering cases to ensure women’s participation in bar association leadership roles. In a ruling last year, the court directed that at least one-third of the positions in the Supreme Court Bar Association be reserved for women lawyers. This decision has since been extended to other bar associations, including those of the Delhi High Court and Karnataka.
  Against this backdrop, the Pala Bar Association’s election of an entirely female panel is particularly significant, as it surpasses the one-third reservation requirement, setting a strong example for gender-inclusive leadership within the legal profession, LiveLaw mentions.   
The newly elected panel is headed by Advocate Usha Menon. She received 163 votes, while her opponent, Advocate Josekutty Kuzhithottam, garnered only 70 votes.
 

Office-bearers of the association are as follows:

-President: Usha Menon Ushus

-Vice-President: Minimol Cyriac Valiyaveettil
-Secretary: Remya R Kakkanattu Ozhukayil
-Joint Secretary: Prejisha Jose Vathalloor
-Treasurer: Nisha Nirmala George Puthenpurackal
-Executive Committee Member (Lady Representative): Asha Ravi Mulanjanikkunnel
 
-Executive committee members (Seniors):
  1) Gayathri Raveendran Vandannoor
  2) Maggi Balaram Ezhervayalil
  3) Manjusha KG Vadayattu
  4) Remya Rose George Perekkattu
  5) Sanju PS Sreenilayam
  6) Solimol Sebastian Eruvelikkunnel
  7) Tinu Scaria Pandiyammackal
 
-Executive committee member (Juniors):
  1) Deepa NG Njundanmakkal
  2) Irine Elisabeth B Moothasseril
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

