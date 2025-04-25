Kerala's Pala Bar Association makes history with all-women executive panel

The Pala Bar Association in Kerala has elected an all-women panel to occupy key positions within its executive committee. The election, which filled 15 posts, comes at a time when the push for greater female representation in bar associations is gaining momentum across the nation, LiveLaw reported.
The Supreme Court is currently considering cases to ensure women’s participation in bar association leadership roles. In a ruling last year, the court directed that at least one-third of the positions in the Supreme Court Bar Association be reserved for women lawyers. This decision has since been extended to other bar associations, including those of the Delhi High Court and Karnataka.
Against this backdrop, the Pala Bar Association’s election of an entirely female panel is particularly significant, as it surpasses the one-third reservation requirement, setting a strong example for gender-inclusive leadership within the legal profession, LiveLaw mentions.