Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in multiple districts today

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, educational institutions will remain closed in Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on July 7 (Friday). Professional colleges, anganwadis, and ICSE/CBSE schools in Kottayam will observe a holiday, informed district Collector V Vigneswari. However, the pre-scheduled exams will not be postponed.

He added that the educational institutions in Pathanamthitta district as well will remain closed due to heavy rains. With this, the District Collectors have declared a holiday for four districts today (July 7, 2023). Along with this, educational institutions in Mahi have also declared a holiday today.

However, the Controller of Examinations has announced that APJ Abdul Kalam University of Technology and Science has postponed all exams scheduled for today, July 7, due to the persistently heavy rains in North Kerala.

Rainfall in Kerala: Insight

Today (Friday, July 07, 2023) will be a holiday for all educational institutions with the red alert continuing in the district. The professional colleges will also be shut for the day. Tests and interviews scheduled in advance will not change. Under the direction of the PTA and teachers, old classrooms, trees, fences, and other hazards in schools should be checked again to ensure that the children who attend school the following day are safe, the administration notification said. The holiday was, therefore, announced in such institutions for today.

The Central Water Commission reports that flood alerts have been issued for a number of state rivers. The orange alert has been issued for Pamba and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta. The water level in the Pamba and Manimala rivers has reportedly risen above the danger level. The current water level of the Manimala River in Pamba was 8.24 meters at Kallooppara station and 101.7 meters at Madamon station.

Kerala has experienced continuous, torrential rains over the past few days. These rains have flooded roads, raised water levels in rivers and dams, damaged homes from uprooted trees, and forced many coastal residents to relocate.