Home / India News / Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in multiple districts today

Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in multiple districts today

On Friday, July 7, the respective district collectors informed various educational institutions in Kottayam, Kannur, and Kasaragod to remain closed due to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Kerala rains

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, educational institutions will remain closed in Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on July 7 (Friday). Professional colleges, anganwadis, and ICSE/CBSE schools in Kottayam will observe a holiday, informed district Collector V Vigneswari. However, the pre-scheduled exams will not be postponed. 

He added that the educational institutions in Pathanamthitta district as well will remain closed due to heavy rains. With this, the District Collectors have declared a holiday for four districts today (July 7, 2023). Along with this, educational institutions in Mahi have also declared a holiday today.

However, the Controller of Examinations has announced that APJ Abdul Kalam University of Technology and Science has postponed all exams scheduled for today, July 7, due to the persistently heavy rains in North Kerala.

Rainfall in Kerala: Insight

Today (Friday, July 07, 2023) will be a holiday for all educational institutions with the red alert continuing in the district. The professional colleges will also be shut for the day. Tests and interviews scheduled in advance will not change. Under the direction of the PTA and teachers, old classrooms, trees, fences, and other hazards in schools should be checked again to ensure that the children who attend school the following day are safe, the administration notification said. The holiday was, therefore, announced in such institutions for today.

The Central Water Commission reports that flood alerts have been issued for a number of state rivers. The orange alert has been issued for Pamba and Manimala rivers in Pathanamthitta. The water level in the Pamba and Manimala rivers has reportedly risen above the danger level. The current water level of the Manimala River in Pamba was 8.24 meters at Kallooppara station and 101.7 meters at Madamon station.

Kerala has experienced continuous, torrential rains over the past few days. These rains have flooded roads, raised water levels in rivers and dams, damaged homes from uprooted trees, and forced many coastal residents to relocate.


Also Read

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Several educational institutions shut due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka

Immunotherapy for lung cancer patients improves long-term survival: Study

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah set to present State Budget today at 12 noon

Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case

Guj HC to deliver verdict on Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on conviction

Hague court rejects India's objections over water treaty arbitration

Topics :Kerala rainskerala floodsweather warning

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story