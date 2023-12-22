Home / India News / Kerala records 265 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Kerala records 265 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

The state reported 300 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Kerala reported 265 fresh Covid-19 infections and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Friday.

Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 265 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 2,606, as per the website.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,060.

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 275. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,689 till date.

The state reported 300 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in COVID cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage virus infections, she said.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Kerala blasts: Veena George puts hospitals on alert, orders staff to return

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Kerala confirms one more Nipah virus case; total tally stands at 6

Kerala to conduct seroprevalence survey on Nipah outbreaks in Kozhikode

Govt probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion: Report

New surveillance tech to reduce midair gap between aircraft from Jan 1

India could soon be left without an organized political opposition

LIVE: INDIA bloc to stage protest against suspension of MPs from Parl

Noida reports first Covid-19 case in months as man tests positive

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsKerala govtpublic health

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story