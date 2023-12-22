LIVE: INDIA bloc to stage protest against suspension of MPs from Parl

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on 21 December said that the INDIA alliance will stage a protest against the suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament on Friday in all the states. "It's appropriate to protest and all of us will be at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The INDIA alliance protest will happen everywhere tomorrow (Friday) morning in all the states because we want to show the public that if they'd run Parliament like this and won't listen to the opposition then they are ruining the democracy," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In other news, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also criticised the suspension of a large number of opposition members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha calling it an 'unfortunate incident' in the history of Parliament. The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Singapore jumped to 965 in the past week, up from 763 the previous week. The number of patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) went up from 23 to 32 in the same period. Moreover, these are the highest numbers of new weekly hospitalisation and ICU admissions for Covid-19 patients in 2023, media reports said. Disney should pay nearly $600,000 in copyright damages for using another company's motion-capture technology to make its 2017 live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast," a federal jury in California said in a verdict on 21 December. According to media reports, the jury in Oakland found that Disney used Rearden LLC's MOVA Contour software without permission to render the face of the Beast, played by actor Dan Stevens. Following these findings, the jury awarded Rearden more than $250,000 in actual damages and recommended that Disney pay Rearden more than $345,000 of its profits from the film, a Reuters report states.