KFC welcome to operate near Ayodhya's Ram temple with vegetarian menu

KFC can operate with vegetarian menu American fast food chain KFC, which specialises in fried chicken and offers a range of food options, currently operates on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway. "KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," an official told Moneycontrol.
'Ram Path' is among stretches of revamped roads in Ayodhya, dedicated to facilitating smooth visit to the Ram temple. The other such three roads are - 'Dharma Path', 'Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Path' and 'Bhakti Path'.
Grand consecration ceremony The Ram temple was officially consecrated in a grand ceremony on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the rituals. The event witnessed the participation of nearly 8,000 guests, including prominent industrialists, celebrities and public figures.
The temple's inauguration and the Centre's emphasis on developing the town as a religious tourism destination are expected to give a massive boost to the city's real estate sector.
(With inputs rom agencies)
