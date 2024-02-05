KFC welcome to operate near Ayodhya's Ram temple with vegetarian menu

Days after Ram Temple 's consecration, food and hospitality businesses are happy with the influx of huge numbers of customers, tourists and locals, who are flooding the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to get a glimpse of the revered Hindu deity.

Restaurant chains Domino's and Pizza Hut are content with the business numbers at their Ayodhya outlets, despite having removed meat from their menu.

ALSO READ: 'Ram vivad nahi, samadhaan hain', says PM Modi at consecration ceremony Notably, Ayodhya does not permit serving liquor and meat within its defined 'Panch Kosi Marg.' This area is a 15 km pilgrimage circuit around the temple town and leads to sacred sites linked to the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.

The outlets which wish to conduct business of serving non-vegetarian food options have to operate outside this area.

KFC can operate with vegetarian menu American fast food chain KFC, which specialises in fried chicken and offers a range of food options, currently operates on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway. "KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," an official told Moneycontrol.

'Ram Path' is among stretches of revamped roads in Ayodhya, dedicated to facilitating smooth visit to the Ram temple. The other such three roads are - 'Dharma Path', 'Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Path' and 'Bhakti Path'.