Killers of my father 'turned their sight on me': Baba Siddique's son

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP politician Baba Siddique, on Sunday, stated that the killers of his father "turned their sight" on him but he can't be intimidated.

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you (sic)," he stated on X.