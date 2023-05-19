Home / India News / Kiren Rijiju takes charge as earth sciences minister, thanks PM Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios.

Rijiju, who was removed as Law Minister on Thursday, refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

"Don't ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," Rijiju said to questions whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences.

Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

