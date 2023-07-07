Home / India News / Kisan Credit Card Scheme: Farmers to get Rs 300000 loan at 4 per cent

Kisan Credit Card Scheme: Farmers to get Rs 300000 loan at 4 per cent

The government has issued the Kisan Credit Card scheme to help farmers become self-reliant and worry-free. Under the scheme, farmers can get a loan amounting to Rs 3,00,000 at a 4 per cent interest

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Farmers to get Rs 300000 loan at 4 per cent under Kisan Credit Card Scheme

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is trying to make farmers self-reliant and “worry-free” and to that end, it has issued a Kisan Credit Card (KCC).

The central government's Kisan Credit Card Scheme helps farmers to spend up to 3 lakh rupees after opening an account in SBI or any other bank.

This card will help farmers in ploughing before growing or buying seeds.

The government will allow farmers loans at a very low-interest rate. The farmers will get the loan at only a 4 per cent interest rate after the rebate.

The Kisan Credit Card scheme aims to provide loans to farmers at low-interest rates and financial assistance to smoothly complete agriculture work. Through Kisan Credit Card, farmers can take loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at a maximum rate of 7 per cent, but the government will allow a rebate of 3 per cent to farmers who return the loan on time. Consequently, farmers had to pay only 4 per cent interest on loans taken under the scheme.

Who can take the benefits of the Kisan Credit Card Scheme?
Any farmer between the age of 18 to 75 years. Under this scheme, farmers can take loans for manure seeds, agricultural machines, fish farming, animal husbandry and many other types of agriculture-related works.

How to download KCC from the PM Kisan portal?
To take advantage of the Kisan Credit Card scheme, farmers have to download the KCC from the PM Kisan portal. Beyond Aadhar Card and Pan card, the applicant has to enter their farming details and other information in the form and open the account by depositing in the nearest SBI branch or other bank branches, and then the amount will be transferred to the respective amount.



Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

FM Nirmala Sitharaman likely to meet CEOs of PSU Banks on Saturday

Amazon signs pact with ICAR to empower farmers enrolled under Kisan store

Rahul fighting for people, regime using tricks to deter: Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Never heard US envoy making statement on India's internal affairs: Cong MP

India not pursuing 'narrow economic activities' in Africa: Jaishankar

Congress worker killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad ahead of rural polls

Topics :PM KisanfarmerPM Kisan scheme

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story