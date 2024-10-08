Kolkata slowly gets into Durga Puja spirit as retail, sponsors bounce back

The crowds outside towering pandals are swelling, shoppers are making up for lost time, and traffic snarls are back. For Kolkata’s retail sector, the Durga Puja season is finally looking up after several lacklustre weeks.

Retail is the biggest contributor to the Durga Puja economy, but the recent protests following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, and the absence of Bangladeshi shoppers, have weighed on sales compared to last year.

From bustling traditional markets to upscale malls, the last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind of last-minute shopping, helping to narrow the deficit. The Colonial-era New Market, formerly Sir Stuart Hogg Market in central Kolkata, is now packed with people. However, both hawkers and shopkeepers report that the crowds aren’t enough to make up for the losses.

The owner of a prominent saree shop says sales are down by 50 per cent year-on-year: “It’s a combination of factors,” he explains. “Local buyers are unhappy because of the RG Kar incident, and Bangladeshi customers have been missing for the last two months.”

Since political unrest erupted in Bangladesh, visas for Bangladeshi nationals have been restricted to medical and emergency purposes.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, president of the SS Hogg Market Traders’ Association, says that sales, which stood at half of last year, have recovered a bit over the last one week. They are now 30 per cent less than 2023. Bangladeshi customers typically account for 30-40 per cent of New Market’s sales, and their absence is being keenly felt. Meanwhile, some local customers say they are “mon ta bhalo lagche na (not feeling good)”, with protests still in the air.

The mood at Gariahat, a popular shopping hub in South Kolkata, is the same.

Sushil Poddar, president of the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association, says sales are down by 20-25 per cent from last year across segments, from apparel to electronics.

Upscale malls, however, are reporting better numbers. Man Mohan Bagree, vice president of South City Group, says, “The last two weeks have gone really well, and retailers at South City Mall are delighted with the last-minute shopping surge.” Overall, though, the mall estimates sales to remain 15 per cent lower than last year.

Sanjeev Mehra, CEO and executive director of Quest Properties, which has luxury malls, echoes the sentiment. “We’ve managed some recovery over recent weekends,” but the continuing protests could have a negative impact on sales, he says.

The Acropolis Mall, meanwhile, has seen a 40 per cent increase in visitors over the last weekend, taking levels almost up to last year’s.

With over 43,000 Durga Pujas across West Bengal, including 2,905 in Kolkata, the festival is a significant economic driver. Besides retail, food and beverage play a key role. And then there are sponsorships, idol making, lighting, etc.

Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage tag to Durga Puja in 2021 had helped elevate the festival further. Last year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the festival generated business worth over Rs 80,000 crore.





Sweet & salty

The mood in the city this time round, however, has impacted the restaurant business too. Aninda Palit, founder and director of Savourites Hospitality, which operates brands such as 6 Ballygunge Place, The Wall, Ramanee, has observed a 16-odd per cent drop in restaurant sales in the months leading up to Durga Puja. “Outdoor catering was majorly affected, as many corporate and private events were cancelled.”

That said, on Park Street, the city’s culinary hot spot, long queues are once again visible outside iconic restaurants like Mocambo and Peter Cat. Owner Nitin Kothari says business has been good since last week. “I think there’s some semblance of normality now.” Anand Puri, a third-generation owner of Trincas restaurant and bar, too says that business is finally as good as it was last year.

Anjan Chatterjee, chairman and managing director of Speciality Restaurants (Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta), is also optimistic: “We’re not only hoping for recovery but aiming to meet projections.”

Story in the purse

Corporate sponsorships, crucial for high-budget Pujas, have also taken a hit. Saswata Basu, general secretary of the Forum for Durgotsab, which represents about 750 pujas, says sponsorship was down by 10-15 per cent.

For Samaj Sebi Sangha, a prominent Puja in South Kolkata, it dropped 30-40 per cent, with companies backing out due to the protests, “but we managed to break even because of some surplus from last year,” says its secretary, Arijit Maitra.

For the Singhi Park Durga Puja Committee, sponsorships picked up in the last 10 days, though compared to last year, they were down by 25 per cent. “Last-minute confirmations have impacted branding activities,” says Abhijit Mazumdar, its general secretary. While the participation from local sponsors was less this time round, big brands from Delhi and Mumbai are visible, adds Anjan Ukil, secretary of the Ballygunge Cultural Association.

North Kolkata’s Bagbazar Sarbojanin Durgotsav, however, appears to have bucked the trend with a 20 per cent increase in sponsorship. “Some companies slashed their budgets, but we convinced others to increase theirs due to lostanding relationships,” says Gautam Neogi, the general secretary.

With Puja officially starting on October 9, Kolkata’s business landscape remains cautiously optimistic, hoping the festive days ahead will bring recovery and excitement back to the city.