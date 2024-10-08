Portion of MHADA residential building collapses in Mumbai; no injuries

A portion of a three-storey residential building, a property of the Maharashtra government's housing agency MHADA, collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident after which the building, which consisted of 30 rooms and eight shops, was vacated, they said. The slab and plaster from the first floor of the building, 'Karim', located in central Mumbai's Madanpura locality, fell at around 12.45 pm, a civic official said, citing information received from the Fire Brigade. "There was no report of injury to anyone," the official said.



He said the building was a property of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Another civic official said emergency response teams, including the Fire Brigade, police, civic undertaking BEST, ward staff and an ambulance, were immediately mobilized to the site. MHADA officials also visited the spot.

