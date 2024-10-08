Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Portion of MHADA residential building collapses in Mumbai; no injuries

Portion of MHADA residential building collapses in Mumbai; no injuries

No one was injured in the incident after which the building, which consisted of 30 rooms and eight shops, was vacated

Building collapse
"There was no report of injury to anyone," the official said. | Representative Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A portion of a three-storey residential building, a property of the Maharashtra government's housing agency MHADA, collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident after which the building, which consisted of 30 rooms and eight shops, was vacated, they said. The slab and plaster from the first floor of the building, 'Karim', located in central Mumbai's Madanpura locality, fell at around 12.45 pm, a civic official said, citing information received from the Fire Brigade. "There was no report of injury to anyone," the official said.

He said the building was a property of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Another civic official said emergency response teams, including the Fire Brigade, police, civic undertaking BEST, ward staff and an ambulance, were immediately mobilized to the site. MHADA officials also visited the spot.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Illegal demolition against Constitution's ethos: SC halts bulldozer justice

Latest LIVE: Police arrest second suspect in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident

3 killed, 7 feared trapped after 3-storey house collapses in UP's Meerut

Lucknow building collapse: FIR against owner, govt forms panel for probe

Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow, 5 dead, several feared trapped

Topics :Building CollapseMumbai building collapseMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story