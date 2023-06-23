Home / India News / L20 plays a significant role in G20 grouping, says Bhupender Yadav

L20 plays a significant role in G20 grouping, says Bhupender Yadav

The Labour 20 (L20) plays an important role in the G20 for representing workers' interests and advocating labour-related issues on a global level, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
L20 is one of the engagement groups under G20.

The Minister of Labour and Employment made the remarks while addressing a session of the L20.

"Labour 20 plays a significant role in the G20 due to its importance in representing workers' interests and advocating for labour-related issues on a global scale," he said.

A three meeting of Labour 20 (L-20) began in Patna on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

It comprises leaders and representatives of trade union centres of G20 countries who provide analysis and policy recommendations aimed at addressing labour-related issues. The topics to be discussed at the meeting are 'universal social security' and women and the future of work.

Changing work environments characterised by technological advancements, globalisation, and evolving labour markets has significant implications for employment and the provision of adequate social security. Therefore, a need for comprehensive and forward-looking social security policies that take into account the evolving nature of work, Yadav said.

"The governments, employers, trade unions, and international organisations must collaborate to ensure that social security systems are inclusive, adaptable and accessible to all," the minister said.

Topics :G20 meetingLabour MinistryG20 nations

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

