Nepal cinema's resumes screening of Hindi movies except 'Adipurush'

In a statement, Nepal Motion Picture Association said all Nepali and foreign films except "Adipurush" will be screened from Friday

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Adipurush

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Screening of Hindi movies resumed in the country on Friday, days after they were banned following a controversy over "Adipurush" dialogues where Goddess Sita is referred as "India's daughter".

In Kathmandu, many cinema halls started screening Hindi films, except "Adipurush", which continues to face a ban.

In the city's multiplex QFX Cinema, situated in Sundhara, Hindi film "Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke", starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikki Kaushal, was screened.

In a statement, Nepal Motion Picture Association said all Nepali and foreign films except "Adipurush" will be screened from Friday.

A dialogue of "Adipurush", in which Sita is mentioned as "India's daughter", had led to the ban on all Hindi films, which was announced by Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah.

Sita, also referred to as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal.

On Thursday, a single bench of the Patan High Court judge Dhir Bahadur Chand issued a short term order, stating that the screening of films that have acquired permission from the censor board should not be stopped.

It has been our belief that no one is above the nation and nationality. It is our fundamental right to engage in our business freely abiding by Nepalese Law," the bench observed.

The same day, Shah said he was ready to face any punishment but would not allow the screening of "Adipurush" as the matter pertains to "Nepal's sovereignty and independence".

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

