Ladakh violence: Wangchuk's wife moves SC seeking his immediate release

Angmo, through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's NSA detention and sought his immediate release, also questioning the decision to invoke the act against him

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk
Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Angmo, in her plea filed through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's detention, besides seeking his immediate release. The plea also questions the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.

Angmo alleged that she was yet to get a copy of the detention order, in violation of rules.

Moreover, she said, she has had no contact so far with Wangchuk.

Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk.

Topics :Sonam WangchukLadakhLehNational SecuritySupreme Court

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

