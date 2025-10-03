Bomb threat email at Chennai Airport triggers overnight security sweep

A mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office on Thursday at midnight. The email claimed that powerful bombs had been hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and that they would explode. Shocked by this, airport officials immediately alerted the Chennai Airport Director.

An emergency security meeting was convened at the airport at midnight, attended by senior airport authorities, BCAS officials, CISF officers, airline representatives, and airport police. It was decided to bring the entire airport under a tight security cordon and conduct intensive checks.

Accordingly, bomb disposal squads, along with sniffer dogs, conducted extensive searches throughout the night. All vehicles entering the airport were stopped and checked. Passengers were subjected to additional checks before boarding flights. Garbage bins, parcels loaded onto flights, and passenger baggage were thoroughly inspected by the bomb squad.