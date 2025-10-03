Home / India News / Bomb threat email at Chennai Airport triggers overnight security sweep

The midnight bomb threat and the all-night search operation caused widespread commotion and tension at Chennai Airport until dawn

The search continued from midnight till dawn across the airport premises
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
A mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office on Thursday at midnight. The email claimed that powerful bombs had been hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and that they would explode. Shocked by this, airport officials immediately alerted the Chennai Airport Director.

An emergency security meeting was convened at the airport at midnight, attended by senior airport authorities, BCAS officials, CISF officers, airline representatives, and airport police. It was decided to bring the entire airport under a tight security cordon and conduct intensive checks.

Accordingly, bomb disposal squads, along with sniffer dogs, conducted extensive searches throughout the night. All vehicles entering the airport were stopped and checked. Passengers were subjected to additional checks before boarding flights. Garbage bins, parcels loaded onto flights, and passenger baggage were thoroughly inspected by the bomb squad.

The search continued from midnight till dawn across the airport premises. However, no bombs or suspicious materials were found.

Authorities concluded that this was yet another hoax bomb threat, similar to those received earlier. A formal complaint was lodged at the Chennai Airport Police Station. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the group behind this false alarm.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

