LIVE news updates: Putin calls for steps to ease trade gap with India ahead of December visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday directed his government to devise steps to narrow the trade imbalance with India, largely stemming from New Delhi’s heavy import of Russian crude oil.

Addressing the Valdai Discussion Club — an international security and geopolitical forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi — Putin said he looked forward to his early December visit to India. He underlined the enduring warmth in bilateral ties, stressing that Moscow and New Delhi have always respected each other’s sensitivities.

“We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never,” he said.

‘Special’ ties since Soviet era

Putin recalled the “special” nature of India-Russia relations dating back to the Soviet era, when Moscow supported India’s independence struggle.

“In India, they remember this, they know it, and they value it. We appreciate that India has not forgotten it,” he noted.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his “friend”, Putin described their exchanges as “trustworthy” and “comfortable”. He praised India’s nationalist government, calling Modi a “balanced, wise” and “nationally oriented” leader.

Praise for India’s stance on Russian oil

Putin commended New Delhi’s decision to continue oil imports from Russia despite pressure from Washington.

“Everyone in India knows this well,” he remarked, adding that India’s losses from US punitive tariffs would be offset by Russian crude imports while also boosting its stature as a sovereign nation.