Landing trials at Noida airport postponed, likely to begin from Nov 30

The landing trial at the Noida International Airport, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed after failing to get the required permissions from the DGCA, an official said.

The test is likely to begin from November 30, he said.

After the calibration report was approved, there was a plan to start testing on the runway from November 15, under which it was planned to land and take off three aircraft each of aviation companies Indigo and Akasa daily.

Dr Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), said, "Due to non-receipt of permission from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the test of the runway of the proposed Noida International Airport from November 15 has been postponed. It is expected that the test will start from November 30. Preparations are being made accordingly.' After the completion of the test, the aerodrome license will be issued by the DGCA, only after which the airport will be ready for commercial operations. The aircraft 'Beech King Air 360 ER' flew over the premises from 10 to 14 October to test the 'instrument lighting system' installed at the airport.