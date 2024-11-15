Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

New Delhi faced severely poor air quality for the third consecutive day on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 409, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Thick smog blanketed the city, reducing visibility and causing disruptions in traffic and flights.

Out of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations, 21 recorded AQI levels in the "severe" range, with four classified as "severe plus." Areas such as Jahangirpuri, Bawana, Wazirpur, and Rohini reported the highest pollution levels, with AQIs of 458, 455, 455, and 452, respectively. However, the city's average AQI showed a slight improvement from Thursday’s level of 432.

The AQI is categorised as follows: a reading between 0 and 50 is deemed "good"; 51 to 100 is "satisfactory"; 101 to 200 is "moderate"; 201 to 300 is "poor"; 301 to 400 is "very poor"; and 401 to 500 is "severe."

Delhi pollution: Grap-III

Amid the ongoing pollution crisis in the national capital, strict anti-pollution measures under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) were implemented on Friday, as directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The Delhi government also announced that classes for students up to class 5 would move online from Friday due to the deteriorating air quality.

In a post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, "Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions."

More From This Section

Restrictions under Grap-III

Under stage 3 of Grap, entry restrictions were placed on interstate buses from NCR states, except those operating on electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel. Additional measures include halting construction and demolition activities, suspending mining operations, daily water spraying on major roads, and transitioning to online classes for younger students.

Restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will also be imposed in Delhi and nearby areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.