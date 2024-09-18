Landslide hits Badrinath National Highway in U'khand, movement affected

Traffic between Gauchar and Karnaprayag on Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was disrupted due to repeated landslides in the region, an official said on Tuesday. The district magistrate said that around 250-300 vehicles are stuck in Karnaprayag while around 200 vehicles are stuck in Gauchar. The administration is making arrangements for food and accommodation for the passengers stuck in traffic since Monday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He said that arrangements have also been made by the local administration in Chattwapipal while langars are being run by the municipalities of Karnaprayag and Gauchar. Along with this, hotel and lodge facilities are being made available to the passengers.

The official said that since Monday, Chattavapipal has been witnessing repeated landslides, blocking the national highway.

Chamoli District Officer Sandeep Tiwari said that due to the frequent closure of the highway, information about alternative roads is also being provided to the passengers. Passengers are being sent to Gauchar via Khal-Sarmola on Pokhari Road from Karnaprayag.

He said that due to the closure of the national highway, there are queues of vehicles on both sides of Gauchar and Karnaprayag.

Given the current traffic situation in Karnaprayag and Gauchar, vehicles coming down from Badrinath are being stopped at Nandprayag, Chamoli, Pipalkoti and Joshimath. While the vehicles going to Gauchar and beyond have been stopped at Rudraprayag, so that the passengers do not face unnecessary problems, Tiwari said.