Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama: J&K police

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama: J&K police

This was the first encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in more than three months

Security personnel stand guard after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists, in Pulwama district, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

This was the first encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in more than three months.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Fressipora village in the Rajpora area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, a terrorist was killed, the police spokesperson said.

The slain ultra was identified as Danish Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar. He was affiliated with the proscribed TRF, the spokesperson added.
 

TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT.

According to the police spokesperson, arms, ammunition and incriminating materials were found from the site of the encounter.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated.

Thursday's encounter in Pulwama was the first gunfight in the hinterland of the Kashmir valley since early January.

On January 5, an LeT terrorist was killed in an encounter in Shopian district.

There was a lull in the gunfights for more than three months except for April 5 when security forces foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Baramulla district and killed a terrorist.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackLashkar-e-TaibaLashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

