LIVE: IMD issues orange alert in parts of Rajasthan ahead of Biparjoy

Live updates India Meteorological department has sounded an 'Orange alert' for parts of Rajasthan -- Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali and nearby places -- and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.
2:34 PM Jun 23
Joe Biden opened his 2020 presidential run at a Pittsburgh union hall, declaring, I'm a union man. Period." As he gears up for reelection, the president's first political rally is being held at a union gathering on the other side of Pennsylvania, punctuating just how much Biden is counting on labor support to carry him to a second term especially in a critical battleground state.
The symmetry is no accident. Rallying labour activists on Saturday at Philadelphia's convention center can help Biden's campaign spark enthusiasm and tap early organizing muscle.
2:05 PM Jun 23
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday appointed Giani Raghbir Singh as the new Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.
Giani Raghbir Singh replaces Giani Harpreet Singh. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the SGPC executive body that took place here.
1:35 PM Jun 23
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a multi-account feature on Android which will allow users to access multiple accounts from the same device.
According to WABetaInfo, the company is working on the feature by implementing a menu that will let users select which account they want to log into.
12:42 PM Jun 23
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP workers to help people affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.
Cyclone Biparjoy, which ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat, left a trail of destruction as gusty winds and rains wreaked havoc, officials said.
12:15 PM Jun 23
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar continued with his "contradictory" approach with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), alleging that geopolitics was behind a stalled loan programme as global institutions wanted Islamabad to default like Sri Lanka and then enter negotiations.
Testifying before the Senate's standing committee on finance, he once again stressed that the country would meet its obligations with or without the Fund's bailout package, Dawn news reported
11:56 AM Jun 23
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said that the government would maintain existing monetary disciplines and follow free market rules while raising overall economic competitiveness and productivity to curb inflation.
"We will take effective and determined steps in the fight against inflation, which we see as the main problem," Yilmaz said after presiding over the first meeting of the Economic Coordination Board after assuming office.
11:25 AM Jun 23
10:58 AM Jun 23
Amid the row over removal of certain portions of syllabi by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), as part of its exercise to reduce the content load among students, over 71 academicians have released a statement on "false propaganda" being spread against the top educational research institution.
"Through misinformation, rumours, and false allegations, they want to derail the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and disrupt the updation of NCERT textbooks," the statement signed by Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Prof Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) among others read.
10:37 AM Jun 23
Meta has announced that it is rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally, along with a new 'Collaborators' feature which allows creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel.
"Whether it's an expert interview or a casual hangout, fans can now follow conversations between their favourite creators and their special guests. This is now available globally," the company said in a statement.
10:21 AM Jun 23
Several areas of Jalore and Barmer districts in Rajasthan witnessed heavy rain due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which moved towards the desert state following its landfall in Gujarat, officials said on Friday.
A meteorological department official said 60-70 mm rains occurred at a few places on Thursday night and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in both the districts and adjoining areas on Friday
10:07 AM Jun 23
The very severe" cyclonic storm Biparjoy, currently over Saurashtra and Kutch which moved northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours, will weaken significantly on Friday.
It is currently situated approximately 40 km northeast of the Jakhau Port and 30 km north of Naliya.
9:49 AM Jun 23
IIT-Madras on Thursday announced the launching of a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems programme to meet the fast-emerging demands of the indigenous electronics industry.
The course is designed keeping in mind the industry-specific requirements and skill sets. The curriculum is designed in consultation with industry experts. The application closes on June 25, 2023, officials said.
9:42 AM Jun 23
A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton on Thursday, killing one person, injuring dozens more and causing widespread damage as another in a series of fierce storms carved its way through the South.
The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit the area Thursday afternoon. But there was no immediate word on its size, meteorologist Luigi Meccariello said. There are still reports of ongoing rescues, he said.
9:39 AM Jun 23
India is much better suited than China to play a leading role in resolving the war in Ukraine because of New Delhi's old relationship with Moscow, a top Indian American Congressman has said.
Congressman Ami Bera said he would love to see the Indian administration use its full diplomatic capacities to help end the conflict in Ukraine.
First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:38 AM IST