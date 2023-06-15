Top Section
Delhi Police files charge sheet before court in sexual harassment case by wrestlers involving Wrestling Federation of India's chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India generated an income of $7,400 million through medical tourism over the last decade, and the figure is expected to rise to $43,500 million in the next 10 years, officials said on Wednesday.
2:22 PM Jun 23
2:19 PM Jun 23
Three persons were shot at in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls, officials said.
The CPI(M) claimed that the three injured persons were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, who were shot at when they were going to the Chopra Block office for filing nominations.
The three injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, an official said.
2:15 PM Jun 23
Opposition parties in Goa on Thursday boycotted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's address in the state Legislative Assembly with the Congress questioning why he was not giving a chance to party leader Rahul Gandhi to represent himself over his disqualification in a defamation case. Birla addressed members of Goa Assembly on the topic "Vikasit Bharat 2047" this morning. Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other members of the ruling parties were present for the function.
However, opposition members - those from the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) - skipped the function.
Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the entire opposition decided to disassociate itself from the event as a mark of protest.
2:12 PM Jun 23
Days after political scientists Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar wrote to the NCERT, asking their names to be dropped from textbooks, 33 academicians, who were part of the Textbook Development Committee (TDC), have written to the council, saying their collective creative effort is in jeopardy.
The academicians have also demanded that their names be dropped from the textbooks.
The signatories to a letter sent to NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani include Kanti Prasad Bajpai, a former JNU professor who currently serves as the vice dean at the National University, Singapore, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a former vice-chancellor of the Ashoka University, Rajeev Bhargava, a former director of CSDS, Niraja Gopal Jayal, a former JNU professor, Nivedita Menon, a JNU professor, Vipul Mudgal, the head of civil society watchdog Common Cause, K C Suri, a former professor at the University of Hyderabad who is now associated with the Gitam University, and Peter Ronald deSouza, a former director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies.
2:08 PM Jun 23
The Gujarat government has strongly opposed the bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad in the Gujarat High Court and presented arguments highlighting her potential to tamper with evidence in the case related to the 2002 riots.
The prosecution on Wednesday claimed that Congress leader Ahmed Patel had paid Rs 30 lakh to Setalvad, Sanjiv Bhatt and RB Sreekumar, as part of a larger conspiracy to blame the Gujarat government for the riots.
Setalvad was tasked to defame Gujarat, the then chief minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers, the state government said.
2:03 PM Jun 23
The IT Ministry and Google on Thursday announced further collaboration to drive citizen awareness on online cyber safety in the country.
The tech giant will work with MeitY to amplify its 'Stay Safe Online' campaign through several initiatives, ranging from literacy programmes around cyber safety, multilingual digital content on online safety, and educational content on how to navigate information online.
"With over 700 million Indians using the internet, and the country driving transformative innovations with the power of digital technologies, it is important to ensure that the internet is inclusive and safe for all," said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India.
1:44 PM Jun 23
The information and broadcasting ministry asked media organisations, including television channels, on Thursday to take "abundant precaution" while deploying their personnel to cover Cyclone Biparjoy to ensure their safety.
As on Thursday morning, Cyclone Biparjoy was less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall in the evening, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas.
1:14 PM Jun 23
1:09 PM Jun 23
12:16 PM Jun 23
12:15 PM Jun 23
Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Thursday said that many Twitter workers feel insecure coming to work in downtown San Francisco and have had their car windows smashed.
Musk tweeted: "Many Twitter employees feel unsafe coming to work in downtown SF and have had their car windows smashed."
11:37 AM Jun 23
11:20 AM Jun 23
Meta has introduced a new text-based 'world chat' feature, a way to communicate with other people in the same world session, for the social virtual reality (VR) platform 'Horizon Worlds'.
The world chat feature is currently rolling out "slowly to a small number of people, and we're continuing to bring the experience to even more of the Worlds community in the coming weeks", the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.
10:49 AM Jun 23
10:28 AM Jun 23
Signalling staffers were pulled up by the Railway Board in April for using "short-cuts" for reconnecting the signalling gear after maintenance work without proper testing of points.
In a letter dated April 3, the board said five such incidents were reported from various railway zones.
10:06 AM Jun 23
A resolution piloted by India to establish a new memorial wall for fallen peacekeepers has been adopted in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and thanked the countries that supported the initiative.
The resolution passed in the UNGA received a record 190 co-sponsorships, he said.
9:49 AM Jun 23
9:42 AM Jun 23
Just last week, former Vice President Mike Pence said he hoped federal prosecutors would not bring charges against former President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, a day after Trump was arraigned on dozens of felony counts related to classified documents, Pence described the allegations as a very serious matter". I cannot defend what is alleged, Pence, who is now challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, said on CNBC.
9:19 AM Jun 23
As cyclone Biparjoy has hit several parts of Gujarat, Kachchh's Mandvi, on Thursday, witnessed rough sea conditions and strong winds. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department, on Sunday, gave a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.
The department issued the alert: "Cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast: Yellow message, ESCS BIPARJOY over East-central Arabian sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6E and long 67.7E, likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June".
9:08 AM Jun 23
In the wake of cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaching Gujarat's coastal areas, Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm.
The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation.
