Home / India News / LIVE: 38 parties to attend NDA meet today to mark 9-yrs of BJP-led govt

LIVE: 38 parties to attend NDA meet today to mark 9-yrs of BJP-led govt

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Live updates:

With Aam Aadmi Party which emerged with anti-Congress agenda and marked its footprints in some states, has suddenly landed in the Opposition's platform following the Congress support to the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal against Centre's ordinance regarding control of administrative services in the national capital. As Opposition parties are sinking their differences to unite just to counter the BJP juggernaut. The regional parties which have been rivals at the state level and have been splintered at the national level are now looking seeking refuge in BJP or the Opposition. BJP National President JP Nadda announced that that 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have confirmed their attendance to the meeting to be held in the national capital tomorrow.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away at Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am on Tuesday. He was aged 79 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally. Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. He had handled the finance portfolio in the state. He had also been the Leader of Opposition.

The women wrestlers have questioned the intent of the oversight panel that probed the sexual harassment accusations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and alleged that it was biased towards him, said the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the sensational case. The outgoing WFI chief is scheduled to appear before a trial court on Tuesday in pursuance of summons issued against him and the Federation's Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar. The government-formed six-member panel, led by the legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, had submitted its report to the government but it was not made public.

Also Read

LIVE: US returns 105 trafficked antiquities at Indian Consulate in NYC

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

India, Lanka committee holds meet; discusses strengthening connectivity

Yamuna shows rising trend, Delhi urges people to stay put in relief camps

IGI Airport authority receives bomb threat on Facebook, FIR registered

Cheetahs at Kuno may return to enclosures for examination: Officials

Delhi govt partially lifts restrictions on entry of heavy goods vehicles

Topics :OppositionPoliticsnational politicsCongressBJPNCPShiv SenaTMCOommen ChandyWFIToday News

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story