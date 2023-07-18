LIVE: 38 parties to attend NDA meet today to mark 9-yrs of BJP-led govt

Live updates:



With Aam Aadmi Party which emerged with anti-Congress agenda and marked its footprints in some states, has suddenly landed in the Opposition's platform following the Congress support to the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal against Centre's ordinance regarding control of administrative services in the national capital. As Opposition parties are sinking their differences to unite just to counter the BJP juggernaut. The regional parties which have been rivals at the state level and have been splintered at the national level are now looking seeking refuge in BJP or the Opposition. BJP National President JP Nadda announced that that 38 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have confirmed their attendance to the meeting to be held in the national capital tomorrow.



Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away at Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am on Tuesday. He was aged 79 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Oommen Chandy represented the Puthupally constituency in Kottayam district for more than 50 years. He was the MLA from Puthupally. Chandy first represented Puthupally in 1970 when he was the Youth Congress president. He became a minister for the first time in the K Karunakaran cabinet in 1977. He was appointed Chief Minister twice. He had handled the finance portfolio in the state. He had also been the Leader of Opposition.

The women wrestlers have questioned the intent of the oversight panel that probed the sexual harassment accusations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and alleged that it was biased towards him, said the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the sensational case. The outgoing WFI chief is scheduled to appear before a trial court on Tuesday in pursuance of summons issued against him and the Federation's Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar. The government-formed six-member panel, led by the legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, had submitted its report to the government but it was not made public.