Home / India News / LIVE: Centre to hold all-party meet today ahead of Parl's monsoon session
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Centre to hold all-party meet today ahead of Parl's monsoon session

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
Follow Us

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on a host of issues related to Parliament's monsoon session, which will begin from July 20. It's a customary get-together on the eve of a session's start as various parties put across their issues at the meeting attended by senior government ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also participated in many such meetings. A similar all-party meeting called on Tuesday by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has been deferred due to non-availability of leaders of many parties. While opposition parties are holding a meeting in Bengaluru, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is meeting in the national capital.
Read More

Key Events

8:52 AM Jul 23

ADB retains India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

8:52 AM Jul 23

ADB retains India's economic growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year and 6.7 per cent for the next, saying robust domestic demand will continue to support the region's recovery. In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline. It forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024. The Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal ended March 2023.
 

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia economyGlobal economyADBParliamentMonsoon seasonCongressBJPMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story