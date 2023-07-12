Home / India News / LIVE: Kedarnath Dham Yatra stopped, roads closed in Uttarakhand amid rains
LIVE: Kedarnath Dham Yatra stopped, roads closed in Uttarakhand amid rains

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
9:50 AM Jul 23

India, US need to work together to challenge aggression from China: Congressman Shri Thanedar

 Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said that India and US need to work strongly together to challenge the aggression from China.

Speaking to ANI the Indian American congressman said that India and US need to strongly stand against China's military and economic aggression.

9:30 AM Jul 23

Amid tight security, 10th batch of over 7,800 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath

The 10th batch of over 7,800 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left the Jammu base camp in the early hours of Wednesday for the twin base camps in Kashmir amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The yatra resumed from the Jammu base camp on Tuesday afternoon after remaining suspended for three days in view of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for repairs in the Ramban section.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reached Kullu to take stock of situation in flood-hit areas after heavy rainfall in the region, and said that the situation has improved a lot.
 
Earlier in the day, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Wednesday, its neighbors said, two days after the North threatened "shocking" consequences to protest what it called a provocative U.S. reconnaissance activity near its territory.
 
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Wednesday morning but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

The Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rains, informed officials on Wednesday.
 
In view of the safety of the passengers, the district administration stopped the passengers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous bad weather.

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 9:06 AM IST

