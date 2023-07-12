LIVE: Kedarnath Dham Yatra stopped, roads closed in Uttarakhand amid rains

Live updates

The Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rains, informed officials on Wednesday.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Wednesday, its neighbors said, two days after the North threatened "shocking" consequences to protest what it called a provocative U.S. reconnaissance activity near its territory.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reached Kullu to take stock of situation in flood-hit areas after heavy rainfall in the region, and said that the situation has improved a lot.