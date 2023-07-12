LIVE: Kedarnath Dham Yatra stopped, roads closed in Uttarakhand amid rains

The Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rains, informed officials on Wednesday.
North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Wednesday, its neighbors said, two days after the North threatened "shocking" consequences to protest what it called a provocative U.S. reconnaissance activity near its territory.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reached Kullu to take stock of situation in flood-hit areas after heavy rainfall in the region, and said that the situation has improved a lot.
India, US need to work together to challenge aggression from China: Congressman Shri Thanedar
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said that India and US need to work strongly together to challenge the aggression from China.
Speaking to ANI the Indian American congressman said that India and US need to strongly stand against China's military and economic aggression.
9:30 AM Jul 23
Amid tight security, 10th batch of over 7,800 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath
The 10th batch of over 7,800 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left the Jammu base camp in the early hours of Wednesday for the twin base camps in Kashmir amid tight security arrangements, officials said.
The yatra resumed from the Jammu base camp on Tuesday afternoon after remaining suspended for three days in view of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for repairs in the Ramban section.
9:13 AM Jul 23
Situation has improved: Himachal CM after visiting flood-hit areas of Kullu
Earlier in the day, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.
9:13 AM Jul 23
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward its eastern waters: S Korea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Wednesday morning but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.
9:10 AM Jul 23
Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand stopped, roads closed amid heavy rains
In view of the safety of the passengers, the district administration stopped the passengers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous bad weather.