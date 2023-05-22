An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale hit Tezpur in Assam on Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summitth in Papua New Guinea and said, "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation."



Pm Modi added that India believes in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





, As India prepares to host the meet in J&K, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday kickstarted his 3-day long visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where he will also deliver an address to the people residing in the region, reported Dawn. Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting on Monday. Under India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24. The earthquake occurred at around 08:52 AM. ,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summitth in Papua New Guinea and said, "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation."Pm Modi added that India believes in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Read More