Latest LIVE news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Tezpur in Assam

BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest LIVE news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Tezpur in Assam

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Richter scale hit Tezpur in Assam on Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed.
8:46 AM May 23

Earthquake of magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hits Myanmar

8:36 AM May 23

PM Modi meets PM Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit

PM Modi met PM Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands on the sidelines of FIPIC Summit.

8:29 AM May 23

IMD issues heatwave warning in Delhi as temperature crosses 45 degrees

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi and adjoining areas for Monday after several parts of the capital recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

8:07 AM May 23

PM Modi, PM James Marape release the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language

8:04 AM May 23

Security measures heightened in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar ahead of G20 meet

8:03 AM May 23

We are victims of global powerplay, says Papua New Guinea PM, calls PM Modi leader of Global South

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

