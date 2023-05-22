Catch live updates from across the globe here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summitth in Papua New Guinea and said, "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation."
Pm Modi added that India believes in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:52 AM IST