Latest LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav demands toll fee waiver for vehicles in UP during Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that toll fee be waived off for vehicles entering Uttar Pradesh during the duration of the Maha Kumbh to reduce travel hindrances and jams. Due to heavy rush of devotees, long traffic jams are being witnessed on roads leading to Prayagraj. In a post on X, Yadav said, "On the occasion of Maha Kumbh, vehicles should be made toll free in UP, this will reduce travel hindrances and also the problem of traffic jams. When films can be made entertainment tax free, then why not vehicles be made toll free on the grand festival of Maha Kumbh?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over pollution in the Yamuna River, accusing it of blaming Haryana for its own shortcomings. Speaking at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi said Delhi had thrived along the Yamuna, and its people were distressed by the river's deteriorating state. He accused AAP of "insulting" people's faith and failing to protect the sacred river. "We salute goddess Yamuna, who always blesses us. But look at the condition they have left her in. The people of Delhi are deeply hurt," he said. PM Modi assured that the BJP government would restore the Yamuna, making it a defining feature of Delhi, and pledged full commitment to its revival.Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress over its performance in the Delhi assembly polls, saying the party that ruled the city for 15 years could not even open its account in any of the elections since 2014 as "it is only serving the Nehru-Gandhi family". Commenting on the Congress' performance, Shah, in a post on X, said, "What happens to a party when it gets involved in worship of family, the Congress is the biggest example of it. In Delhi where the Congress was in power for 15 years a decade ago, it has not been able to even open its account in the six elections held since 2014." In this assembly polls, the deposit of the Congress was forfeited in 67 out of 70 seats, he noted.Results of the Delhi Assembly elections are not a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies but a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the Congress said as it vowed to bounce back from another whitewash. The Congress also asserted that it would form a government in the national capital in 2030. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the assembly election results reflected nothing more than a referendum on Kejriwal and AAP. "After all, at the height of the prime minister's popularity in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won decisively in Delhi. This shows that, rather than being vindication of the policies of the prime minister, this vote is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of deceit, deception, and vastly exaggerated claims of achievement," he said in a post on X.