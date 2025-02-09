Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Latest LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav demands toll fee waiver for vehicles in UP during Maha Kumbh

BS Web Team New Delhi
Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that toll fee be waived off for vehicles entering Uttar Pradesh during the duration of the Maha Kumbh to reduce travel hindrances and jams. Due to heavy rush of devotees, long traffic jams are being witnessed on roads leading to Prayagraj. In a post on X, Yadav said, "On the occasion of Maha Kumbh, vehicles should be made toll free in UP, this will reduce travel hindrances and also the problem of traffic jams. When films can be made entertainment tax free, then why not vehicles be made toll free on the grand festival of Maha Kumbh?"
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over pollution in the Yamuna River, accusing it of blaming Haryana for its own shortcomings. Speaking at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi said Delhi had thrived along the Yamuna, and its people were distressed by the river's deteriorating state. He accused AAP of "insulting" people's faith and failing to protect the sacred river. "We salute goddess Yamuna, who always blesses us. But look at the condition they have left her in. The people of Delhi are deeply hurt," he said. PM Modi assured that the BJP government would restore the Yamuna, making it a defining feature of Delhi, and pledged full commitment to its revival.  Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress over its performance in the Delhi assembly polls, saying the party that ruled the city for 15 years could not even open its account in any of the elections since 2014 as "it is only serving the Nehru-Gandhi family". Commenting on the Congress' performance, Shah, in a post on X, said, "What happens to a party when it gets involved in worship of family, the Congress is the biggest example of it. In Delhi where the Congress was in power for 15 years a decade ago, it has not been able to even open its account in the six elections held since 2014." In this assembly polls, the deposit of the Congress was forfeited in 67 out of 70 seats, he noted.  Results of the Delhi Assembly elections are not a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies but a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the Congress said as it vowed to bounce back from another whitewash. The Congress also asserted that it would form a government in the national capital in 2030. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the assembly election results reflected nothing more than a referendum on Kejriwal and AAP. "After all, at the height of the prime minister's popularity in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won decisively in Delhi. This shows that, rather than being vindication of the policies of the prime minister, this vote is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal's politics of deceit, deception, and vastly exaggerated claims of achievement," he said in a post on X.

9:18 AM

Major fire breaks out in slum in Kolkata's Narkeldanga area, 1 dead

A major fire broke out in a slum in the Narkeldanga area of the city in which one person was killed, a Fire Brigade official said. At least 30 shanties were gutted in the fire, the official said. Seventeen fire tenders fought the blaze for over five hours to contain the flames which were first spotted at around 10 pm on Saturday and fully extinguished at around 3 am on Sunday, he said.

9:01 AM

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 410 million devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

The ongoing Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam continues to draw devotees from across the globe to witness and participate in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Around 410 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025. On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, took holy dip together at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

8:50 AM

Wrong to deport illegal immigrants from US in shackles, says Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said it was wrong to deport illegal immigrants from America to India in shackles and the US government should have avoided such a treatment. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment made the comments during a press conference, where he also shared details of the Union Budget and said the country is on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8:40 AM

Delhi wakes up to warmer Sunday with fluctuating temperatures; clear sky, misty morning ahead

Delhi woke up to a warm Sunday as the temperature rose compared to the past few days. Residents have been experiencing fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm afternoons and chilly mornings and evenings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted misty conditions in the early hours, followed by a predominantly clear sky as the day progresses. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts mist in the morning, followed by a clear sky. 

8:28 AM

Delhi's air quality stays 'moderate' for 4th day, AQI stands at 195

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 195, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category for the fourth consecutive day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, there was a slight dip in the AQI level on Sunday compared to Saturday, when the AQI was recorded at 143 at 8 am. The AQI in the neighbouring regions of Delhi has also improved significantly. While the AQI in Gurugram and Noida remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 110 and 121, respectively, Ghaziabad recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality with an AQI of 93.

8:20 AM

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Millet Mahotsav, highlights PM Modi's push for natural farming

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised that by promoting the expansion of Shree Anna (millets) and natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the nation and the world toward a healthier lifestyle with the mantra of 'Back to Basics', an official statement from the Chief Minister's office said. CM Patel inaugurated the state-level Millet Mahotsav in the presence of Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel at Ahmedabad.

7:44 AM

7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Caribbean, islands urge residents to leave coastlines

A magnitude-7.6 earthquake shook the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands, according to the US Geological Survey, and some islands and countries urged people near the coastline to move inland in case of a tsunami. The quake struck at 6:23 pm local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said. Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands. The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami alert for the US mainland but issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

7:28 AM

Congress only serving Nehru-Gandhi family, found stability in zero seats: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress over its performance in the Delhi assembly polls, saying the party that ruled the city for 15 years could not even open its account in any of the elections since 2014 as "it is only serving the Nehru-Gandhi family". Commenting on the Congress' performance, Shah, in a post on X, said, "What happens to a party when it gets involved in worship of family, the Congress is the biggest example of it. In Delhi where the Congress was in power for 15 years a decade ago, it has not been able to even open its account in the six elections held since 2014."

7:26 AM

Delhi poll results not vindication of PM, but referendum on Kejriwal, says Congress

Results of the Delhi Assembly elections are not a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies but a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the Congress said on Saturday as it vowed to bounce back from another whitewash. The Congress also asserted that it would form a government in the national capital in 2030.

7:24 AM

PM Modi slams AAP over Yamuna pollution, vows to restore 'river's identity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked chants for the sacred Yamuna River while slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over pollution in the river, accusing them of blaming the people of Haryana "for their own failures." "The existence of Delhi itself has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith. For their failure, such a big accusation has been made on the people of Haryana," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

Topics :Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalAmit ShahDelhi Assembly ElectionsDelhi AssemblyAam Aadmi PartyBJPCongressAkhilesh Yadav

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

