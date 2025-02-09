Latest LIVE: PM Modi slams AAP over Yamuna pollution, vows to restore 'river's identity'
7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Caribbean, islands urge residents to leave coastlines
A magnitude-7.6 earthquake shook the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands, according to the US Geological Survey, and some islands and countries urged people near the coastline to move inland in case of a tsunami. The quake struck at 6:23 pm local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said. Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands. The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami alert for the US mainland but issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Congress only serving Nehru-Gandhi family, found stability in zero seats: Amit Shah
Delhi poll results not vindication of PM, but referendum on Kejriwal, says Congress
Results of the Delhi Assembly elections are not a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies but a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the Congress said on Saturday as it vowed to bounce back from another whitewash. The Congress also asserted that it would form a government in the national capital in 2030.
PM Modi slams AAP over Yamuna pollution, vows to restore 'river's identity'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked chants for the sacred Yamuna River while slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over pollution in the river, accusing them of blaming the people of Haryana "for their own failures." "The existence of Delhi itself has flourished in the lap of Mother Yamuna. The people of Delhi have been crying after seeing the condition of Yamuna as the AAP-DA in Delhi has insulted this faith. For their failure, such a big accusation has been made on the people of Haryana," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.
