LIVE: Maharashtra landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search operation

A fresh batch of over 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims left a base camp here for Kashmir on Saturday but their convoy was stopped in Ramban after authorities closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway following heavy rains and landslides. Landslides due to rains have been reported from Mehar and Dalwas areas along the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, officials said. The 20th batch of 3,472 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in 132 vehicles in the early hours of Saturday but the convoy was stopped at Chanderkote due to the closure of the highway, they said.

10:37 AM Jul 23

Traffic movement suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath yatri convoy stopped amid rain, landslide

A fresh batch of over 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims left a base camp here for Kashmir on Saturday but their convoy was stopped in Ramban after authorities closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway following heavy rains and landslides. Landslides due to rains have been reported from Mehar and Dalwas areas along the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, officials said. The 20th batch of 3,472 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in 132 vehicles in the early hours of Saturday but the convoy was stopped at Chanderkote due to the closure of the highway, they said.

10:22 AM Jul 23

Manipur issue is not only sensitive but has implications with regard to national security: Smriti Irani

10:08 AM Jul 23

We commenced rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol this year, aim is to cover the entire nation by 2025: PM

10:02 AM Jul 23

TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur either in RS or LS

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that the BJP was stalling Parliament proceedings and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi open the debate on the Manipur issue either in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha. Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paralysed since the Monsoon session began on July 20 due to protests by opposition parties over the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the state.

9:58 AM Jul 23

Maharashtra: Raigad landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search operation

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued its search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad on Saturday. Till now, 22 dead bodies have been recovered from the site, officials said.
 
One team of NDRF reached the site early this morning and more are of its teams are expected to join the search operation later today.
 
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the landslide-affected people lodged in a nearby temple around 10.30 am today.
 
A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai around 11pm on Wednesday.

9:26 AM Jul 23

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri and Badrinath highways blocked due to falling debris

Scores of commuters, including tourists as well as locals are stranded in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at many places on Saturday due to falling debris near Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said. Visuals from the area show vehicles being stuck in debris, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

 
 

8:45 AM Jul 23

Yamuna level at Old Railway Bridge continues to stay above danger mark

The water level in Yamuna river at Old Railway Bridge continued to stay above the danger mark as it was recorded at 205.48 meters at 10. After days of receding, the Yamuna water-level in the national capital once again crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Friday evening.

8:40 AM Jul 23

Will decide after reviewing order: Muslim side lawyer on Gyanvapi verdict

After the Varanasi court gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex excluding the Wazu tank which has been sealed considering a petition filed by the Hindu side, Advocate Mohammed Tauheed Khan representing the Muslim side in the case on Friday said that further course of action will be decided after going through the order copy.

 

8:36 AM Jul 23

Karnataka HC to hear petition seeking CM Siddaramaiah's disqualification

A person has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking the annulment of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's MLA seat alleging the luring of voters by distributing Congress Guarantee Cards during the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections. The petition filed by a voter from the Varuna constituency, KM Shankara, which came up for hearing on Friday, alleges that the Congress party promised freebies for luring voters.

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

