LIVE: Maharashtra landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search operation

A fresh batch of over 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims left a base camp here for Kashmir on Saturday but their convoy was stopped in Ramban after authorities closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway following heavy rains and landslides. Landslides due to rains have been reported from Mehar and Dalwas areas along the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, officials said. The 20th batch of 3,472 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in 132 vehicles in the early hours of Saturday but the convoy was stopped at Chanderkote due to the closure of the highway, they said. Scores of commuters, including tourists as well as locals are stranded in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at many places on Saturday due to falling debris near Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said. Visuals from the area show vehicles being stuck in debris, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Read More