LIVE: PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences on Thursday for the death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth. Describing it as a tragedy for Tamil Nadu and the film industry, CM Stalin conveyed shock and pain upon hearing the news of the DMDK chief's demise.
A dense layer of fog blanketed the national capital early on Thursday as a cold wave swept the city. Approximately 134 flights have been delayed and 22 trains are running late on schedule, causing inconvenience to passengers. Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed passengers queuing up at the gates of the airport amid the intense fog.
India records six Covid-19 deaths, 692 new cases in 24 hours
India registered 692 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total active caseload to 4,097, with an increase of four cases, as reported by the Union Health Ministry. The country reported six deaths in the last 24 hours, including two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal.
Stalin condoles death of DMDK chief Vijayakanth
IDF uncovers Hamas' tunnels inside, around multiple hospitals within Gaza
The Israel Defence Forces located and destroyed three terror tunnel shafts belonging to the Hamas terror organization near the Rantisi Hospital and in the nearby High School on Wednesday. The tunnel shafts used by Hamas fighters are dozens of meters deep and are linked by an underground network running beneath the hospital and into Gaza City.
Govt plans to sell FCI rice under Bharat brand, price not yet decided
To curb rising rice prices, the government is contemplating selling Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice under the 'Bharat' brand. However, the discounted rate for this initiative has not been finalized yet, as per a food ministry official. The ministry's attempts to control retail rice prices by increasing domestic availability through the sale of FCI rice via e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) have seen limited success.
Centre's rejection of Delhi govt's Republic-Day tableau political move, says AAP
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Central government of blocking the Delhi government's plans to showcase its health and education models at the Republic Day parade by rejecting its tableau. Priyanka Kakkar, the chief national spokesperson of the AAP, stated in a press conference that no reason was provided for the exclusion.
Senior Cong leaders arrive at AICC HQ in Delhi on party's 139th Foundation Day celebration event
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog engulfs Delhi
Protesting wrestlers doing politics, are past their prime: Sanjay Singh
Newly-elected WFI president Sanjay Singh has accused Bajrang Punia and other protesting wrestlers of engaging in politics, stating that they are past their prime as players. Following the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its office-bearers by the Union Sports Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has established a three-member committee to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the WFI.
Delhi experienced a dense layer of fog as a cold wave took hold of the city, resulting in delays for trains and flights on Thursday. Passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were observed queuing up at the gates amid the intense fog.
Eyeing Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah to attend BJP meeting in Telangana
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a BJP state-level meeting on Thursday, where he will outline a roadmap for the party's Telangana unit leaders and cadre in preparation for the upcoming general elections. This marks Shah's initial visit to the state following the recently concluded Assembly polls, which yielded "disappointing" outcomes for the saffron party, despite an improvement in votes and seats.
Odisha's Nandankanan zoo to welcome cheetahs, lions, birds from Dubai
Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar is scheduled to welcome a pair of cheetahs, six lions, chimpanzees, lemurs, and various other animals and birds from Dubai next month, as stated by Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), in a press conference on Wednesday. The introduction of these animals is part of an animal exchange program.
DMDK leader Vijayakanth tests positive for Covid, put on ventilator support
DMDK founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth has tested positive for Covid-19, according to information provided by the party on Thursday. Following complaints of breathing difficulties, he has been admitted to a hospital and placed on ventilator support. Previously, in November, Vijayakanth had been hospitalized at MIOT Hospital in Chennai due to a deterioration in his health.
Nearly 100,000 tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, says Police
Approximately 150,000 tourists visited Shimla during Christmas, and an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 tourists are anticipated for New Year celebrations, as mentioned by a senior police officer. Shimla Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, stated that similar to the Christmas and winter carnivals, arrangements will be made for December 31st. The city witnessed a significant influx of visitors during Christmas, and authorities expect around 250,000 vehicles and a large crowd for the year-end celebrations.
Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments
A complaint has been lodged against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor at the Ghatkopar Police Station for allegedly offending religious sentiments in a viral video during Christmas celebrations. The complaint, filed by advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra from the Bombay High Court, calls for the registration of a case under sections 295A, 298, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Congress to kickstart LS polls campaign with 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally
The Congress is launching its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' mega rally in Nagpur on Thursday, marking the party's 139th foundation day. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole stated that it would be a historic moment, emphasizing the party's aim to convey a message of change to challenge the BJP at the national level during a press conference at the event venue.