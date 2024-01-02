Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to begin South visit after BJP's sweep in Assembly polls
LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi to begin South visit after BJP's sweep in Assembly polls

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his first trip to the South after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the key heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan in the recent Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep. He will be inaugurating the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Apart from preparations for a grand welcome, elaborate security deployment has also been made in the area ahead of PM Modi's visit.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has been awarded six months in jail by a labour court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for violating the nation's labour laws. Yunus, who pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, was present in court and was granted bail. The court gave Yunus 30 days to appeal the verdict and sentence. Grameen Telecom is a non-profit organisation founded by Yunus is at the centre of the case.
At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured in a powerful earthquake that hit off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast, toppling buildings, buckling roads, and triggering a blaze that ripped through a city. The fire tore through more than 100 houses and buildings in Wajima, one of the hardest-hit cities of Monday’s magnitude-7.6 tremor, public broadcaster NHK said. Aftershocks were rattling the region about 315 kilometers (195 miles) northwest of Tokyo as rescue workers fanned out to look for victims.  A tsunami warning for most of the Sea of Japan coast was lifted Tuesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. 

Key Events

11:29 AM

PM Modi attends 38th convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli

11:23 AM

PM Modi condoles demise of Padma Bhushan awardee Professor Ved Prakash Nanda

11:20 AM

Ministries to set up mechanism to monitor steel, aluminium products export at concessional rates to US

11:08 AM

SC agrees to hear plea of top cop Sanjay Kundu against his removal as Himachal police chief

10:58 AM

Govt wants opposition MPs to behave like Bidhuri, Brij Bhushan to avoid suspension: TMC's Derek O'Brien

10:50 AM

Manipur update: 3 killed in Manipur as gunmen open fire on villagers

10:40 AM

INDIA bloc leaders seek meeting with Election Commission of India to discuss VVPAT issue

10:18 AM

PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport today

9:57 AM

At least 20 killed in Japan, scores injured after powerful earthquake rock nation

9:55 AM

PM Modi to begin South visit, to inaugurate new terminal building at Trichy airport

LT

PM Modi attends 38th convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli

LT

PM Modi condoles demise of Padma Bhushan awardee Professor Ved Prakash Nanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda whose work he said highlighted his "strong commitment" to "legal education."
 
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable," PM Modi posted on social media platform X.
 
Nanda was an Indian American academic who received the Padma Bhushan award in 2018 in the field of literature and education.

LT

Ministries to set up mechanism to monitor steel, aluminium products export at concessional rates to US

The ministries of mines, steel and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will establish an internal mechanism to monitor the export of steel and aluminium products at concessional duties to the US, an official said.
 
Indian exports of these products were earlier attracting additional duties in the US, as Washington, in 2018, imposed a 25 per cent import duty on steel products and 10 per cent on certain aluminium products on grounds of national security. In retaliation, India in June 2019, imposed additional customs duties on 28 American products.
 
The US is now allowing these imports from India without paying the extra 25 per cent and 10 per cent duties in return for New Delhi's decision to remove retaliatory duties on eight American products like apple and walnut.

LT

SC agrees to hear plea of top cop Sanjay Kundu against his removal as Himachal police chief

The Supreme Court (SC) has agreed to hear the plea of senior police officer Sanjay Kundu on Wednesday against his removal as Himachal police chief.  Kundu had filed a plea in the top court challenging his removal as Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) following the High Court's order. 

LT

Govt wants opposition MPs to behave like Bidhuri, Brij Bhushan to avoid suspension: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien today said the centre perhaps wants opposition members to behave like BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- both of whom are facing allegations of misconduct -- as 14 opposition MPs continue to remain suspended from Parliament.
 
During the recent Winter session of Parliament, a hundred opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha were suspended after demanding a discussion and a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach. 

LT

Manipur update: 3 killed in Manipur as gunmen open fire on villagers

 
At least three people were killed and five seriously injured when gunmen in camouflage fatigues fired on villagers in Manipur, officials said today, as isolated incidents of violence continued in the region.
 
 At least 180 people died after fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May, after a court order suggested privileges granted to Kukis also be extended to Meiteis.

LT

INDIA bloc leaders seek meeting with Election Commission of India to discuss VVPAT issue

LT

PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport today

LT

At least 20 killed in Japan, scores injured after powerful earthquake rock nation

At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured in a powerful earthquake that hit off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast, toppling buildings, buckling roads, and triggering a blaze that ripped through a city. The fire tore through more than 100 houses and buildings in Wajima, one of the hardest-hit cities of Monday’s magnitude-7.6 tremor, public broadcaster NHK said. Aftershocks were rattling the region about 315 kilometers (195 miles) northwest of Tokyo as rescue workers fanned out to look for victims.  A tsunami warning for most of the Sea of Japan coast was lifted Tuesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. 

LT

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus gets six months in jail by Bangladesh's labour court

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has been awarded six months in jail by a labour court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for violating the nation's labour laws. Yunus, who pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, was present in court and was granted bail. The court gave Yunus 30 days to appeal the verdict and sentence. Grameen Telecom is a non-profit organisation founded by Yunus is at the centre of the case.
 

LT

PM Modi to begin South visit, to inaugurate new terminal building at Trichy airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his first trip to the South after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the key heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan in the recent Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep. He will be inaugurating the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Apart from preparations for a grand welcome, elaborate security deployment has also been made in the area ahead of PM Modi's visit.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPAssembly electionsTamil NaduKeralaLakshadweepJapanEarthquakeDeath tollBangladesh electionBangladeshMuhammad YunusLabour laws

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price