LIVE: PM Modi to begin South visit after BJP's sweep in Assembly polls
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his first trip to the South after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the key heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan in the recent Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep. He will be inaugurating the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Apart from preparations for a grand welcome, elaborate security deployment has also been made in the area ahead of PM Modi's visit.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has been awarded six months in jail by a labour court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for violating the nation's labour laws. Yunus, who pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, was present in court and was granted bail. The court gave Yunus 30 days to appeal the verdict and sentence. Grameen Telecom is a non-profit organisation founded by Yunus is at the centre of the case.
At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured in a powerful earthquake that hit off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast, toppling buildings, buckling roads, and triggering a blaze that ripped through a city. The fire tore through more than 100 houses and buildings in Wajima, one of the hardest-hit cities of Monday’s magnitude-7.6 tremor, public broadcaster NHK said. Aftershocks were rattling the region about 315 kilometers (195 miles) northwest of Tokyo as rescue workers fanned out to look for victims. A tsunami warning for most of the Sea of Japan coast was lifted Tuesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
9:57 AM
First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:46 AM IST