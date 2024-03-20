LIVE news: Delhi HC to hear CM Kejriwal's challenge to ED summonses today

The nomination process for first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will begin today in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs with issuance of notification. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the general elections will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Phase I will see voting take place in 102 constituencies in 21 states and Union territories (UT). The counting of votes for all polls will done on June 4.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Delhi High Court to challenge all the nine summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The court is scheduled to hear the case today. Kejriwal's application to the Delhi HC states that all the nine summonses issued by the probe agency violate legal procedures and provisions. The ED had issued its ninth summons to Kejriwal asking him to appear before it on March 21 in connection to the case.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray today slammed the BJP for "stealing a Thackeray" to win elections in the state, a retort aimed at the recent meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Uddhav Thackeray also stated that the saffron party would not get votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra.