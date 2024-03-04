LIVE news: 2 Shooters involved in INLD chief Rathee's murder caught in Goa



During his visit to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar on March 4-6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1.10 trillion. "Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The development works which will be inaugurated cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Two people have been caught in Goa in connection with the murder of Haryana INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee, police said on Monday. Cops said they were apprehended from Goa in a joint operation by the Haryana Police and the Delhi Police. On February 25, Rathee, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit, was shot dead in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district. Earlier, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain had said all four shooters involved in the case have been identified and efforts are on nab them.Bagging her first victory of the 2024 campaign, Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia. Despite her early setbacks Haley has said she would remain in the race at least through those contests, although she has refused to name any primary she felt confident she would win, news agency AP reported. After last week's loss in her home state of South Carolina, Haley remained insistent that voters in the places that followed deserved an alternative to Trump despite his dominance thus far in the campaign.

