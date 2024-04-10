LIVE news: CM Kejriwal's advocate seeks urgent listing of plea before SC

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's counsel approached the Supreme Court today and sought an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition challenging his arrest in the liquor policy case. The partnership between India and the United States has reached a new height with engagement on technology and other fields, the US National Security Advisor has stated. At a White House news conference, NSA Jake Sullivan said: "The partnership between the US and India, a country in BRICs, has gone to new heights with an engagement across technology and security and so many other dimensions." The NSA was responding to questions on the decline in American leadership in the world, in light of Iran, Egypt, UAE, and Ethiopia joining BRICS, and Saudi Arabia mulling over becoming part of it.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has instructed the Superintendent of Police in its ranks to report to its Delhi headquarters, days after the Trinamool Congress claimed that a BJP leader carrying cash in an envelope visited the latter’s home near Kolkata, The Indian Express reported today. The agency has also sent a DIG-rank officer from Patna to West Bengal to supervise cases. The TMC had alleged on Monday that the BJP was abusing the powers of the NIA to target its political opponents. The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Tuesday stated that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court soon against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and maintained the excise policy case was the "biggest political conspiracy of the country" to finish the party. AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said they are hopeful the Supreme Court will provide relief to CM Kejriwal in the same way it granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh recently. "We respect the institution of the high court but we respectfully submit that we do not agree with its order and will move the Supreme Court against it," Bharadwaj told a press conference.
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar sends defamation notice to Shashi Tharoor
On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the CBDT to investigate and verify the affidavit details of BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar after the Congress raised a complaint with the poll body.
11:47 AM
News update: PM Modi congratulates new Ireland PM Simon Harris
"Congratulations @SimonHarrisTD on becoming youngest ever Prime Minister of Ireland. Highly value our historical ties that are based on shared belief in democratic values. Looking forward to work together to further strengthen India- Ireland bilateral partnership," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.
11:42 AM
SC dismisses plea seeking breathalyser test before voters
The top court on Wednesday dismissed petition seeking breathalyzer test before voters are permitted to cast vote at every polling booth during elections.
11:28 AM
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeks urgent listing of CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea before SC
Senior advocate Singhvi is seeking urgent listing of Kejriwal’s plea against the Delhi High Court judgemen. Singhvi told a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud that the arrest is based on an unrelied document and suppressed from us. The bench asked Singhvi to send an email and told him they will look into it.
10:50 AM
Supreme Court allows DMRC's curative plea against arbitral award
The top court on Wednesday allowed DMRC's curative plea against arbitral award asking it to pay Rs 8,000 crore in favour of Reliance firm DAMPEL.
10:21 AM
IAF brings into service Rapid Action medical team in Eastern Ladakh
As part of Operation Sadbhavna, a Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) of Indian Air Force has been put to use at a high altitude base in Eastern Ladakh since April 1. More than 75 civilians have benefitted from the special facilities at this camp, the IAF posted on X.
10:10 AM
ASI team continues survey at Bhojshala complex, Madhya Pradesh
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrives at Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh to continue the survey which began on 22nd March 2024. For Hindus, the Bhojshala complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque.
10:09 AM
India, Kazakhstan discuss security challenges, exchange views on cross-border terrorism in South Asia
The Ministry of External Affairs said that India and Kazakhstan, during a joint working group meeting, assessed counter-terrorism challenges, and also exchanged views on cross-border terrorism in South Asia, during a meeting that took place in Astana.
The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (CT), Ministry of External Affairs, KD Dewal; while the Kazakh delegation was helmed by Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
9:52 AM
Heavy congestion at Ghansoli railway station on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road
A heavy traffic jam was seen in front of Ghansoli railway station on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road after a truck overturned on the flyover earlier this morning.
9:48 AM
News update: Fire in Ghaziabad apartment quelled
A blaze broke out in a flat at Jaipuria Sunrise Greens apartment, in Indirapuram. A fire tender reached the spot and quelled the fire.
9:43 AM
India elected to several key UN bodies including narcotics board
India has been elected to several important bodies at the UN, including a major win by its nominee Jagjit Pavadia who was re-elected for a third term to the International Narcotics Control Board after getting the highest number of votes.
9:25 AM
Khalid sent actors, politicians, and activists links by news portals against Delhi Police: Cops to court
The Delhi Police stated before court on Tuesday that former JNU student Umar Khalid amplified a false narrative in his favour through social media, completing its arguments against his bail plea in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said Khalid's mobile phone data revealed he was in contact with some actors, politicians, activists and celebrities and sent them some links by certain news portals against the Delhi Police.
9:03 AM
News update: Delhi CM Kejriwal goes to Supreme Court against arrest after High Court setback
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today moved the Supreme Court, a day after his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case was dismissed by the Delhi High Court.
8:40 AM
News update: India-US partnership has gone to new heights, says US security advisor
