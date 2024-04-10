LIVE: CM Kejriwal approaches Supreme Court against arrest after HC setback
BS Web Team New Delhi
The partnership between India and the United States has reached a new height with engagement on technology and other fields, the US National Security Advisor has stated. At a White House news conference, NSA Jake Sullivan said: "The partnership between the US and India, a country in BRICs, has gone to new heights with an engagement across technology and security and so many other dimensions." The NSA was responding to questions on the decline in American leadership in the world, in light of Iran, Egypt, UAE, and Ethiopia joining BRICS, and Saudi Arabia mulling over becoming part of it.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has instructed the Superintendent of Police in its ranks to report to its Delhi headquarters, days after the Trinamool Congress claimed that a BJP leader carrying cash in an envelope visited the latter’s home near Kolkata, The Indian Express reported today. The agency has also sent a DIG-rank officer from Patna to West Bengal to supervise cases. The TMC had alleged on Monday that the BJP was abusing the powers of the NIA to target its political opponents.
The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Tuesday stated that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court soon against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and maintained the excise policy case was the "biggest political conspiracy of the country" to finish the party. AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said they are hopeful the Supreme Court will provide relief to CM Kejriwal in the same way it granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh recently. "We respect the institution of the high court but we respectfully submit that we do not agree with its order and will move the Supreme Court against it," Bharadwaj told a press conference.
9:25 AM
Khalid sent actors, politicians, and activists links by news portals against Delhi Police: Cops to court
The Delhi Police stated before court on Tuesday that former JNU student Umar Khalid amplified a false narrative in his favour through social media, completing its arguments against his bail plea in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said Khalid's mobile phone data revealed he was in contact with some actors, politicians, activists and celebrities and sent them some links by certain news portals against the Delhi Police.
9:03 AM
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today moved the Supreme Court, a day after his plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case was dismissed by the Delhi High Court.
8:40 AM
The partnership between India and the United States has reached a new height with collaboration on technology and other fields, the US National Security Advisor has said. The NSA was responding to questions on the decline in American leadership in the world, in light of Iran, Egypt, UAE, and Ethiopia joining BRICS, and Saudi Arabia mulling over becoming part of it.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 8:48 AM IST