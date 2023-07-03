Home / India News / LIVE: Will give defectors fair chance to come back, says NCP's Jayant Patil

LIVE: Will give defectors fair chance to come back, says NCP's Jayant Patil

Catch all the latest live news updates from Maharashtra

BS Web Team
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
NCP's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, says "We have sent a petition to the Assembly speaker last night. We requested him to hear us. Our party's strength in the Assembly is 53, of which 9 have defected, the rest all are with us. We will give them a fair chance to come back but will take action against those who do not come back".

Some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties: Sharad Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid floral tributes to him. The 82-year-old leader's visit to late Chavan's memorial on the occasion of Guru Purnima is being seen as a show of strength by him, a day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

 

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

