Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away at the Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest. Joshi Sir, as he was popularly known, was admitted to the hospital in May last year after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Joshi was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power. His political journey began with his involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and he later became a member of the Shiv Sena. In the 1980s, Joshi emerged as a key leader within the Shiv Sena, and was known for his organisational skills. A private US lunar lander, called as Odysseus, touched down on the moon on February 22. Contact with the lander was weak, company officials said. There were no immediate updates on the lander's condition from the company, Intuitive Machines. The craft descended from a moon-skimming orbit and guided itself toward the surface, after searching for a relatively flat spot on the lunar surface. The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar on February 22 was given the "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as its symbol, the party said. The outfit's spokesperson Clyde Crasto told PTI that their candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol. The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators joined the Eknath Shinde government.