LIVE news updates: Ex-Maharashta CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

Opposition BRS lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru today. The incident occurred at around 5:30 am today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resulting in her death, cops said.

LIVE news: Former Maha CM Manohar Joshi passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

Ex- Lok Sabha Manohar Joshi passed away at the Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted in the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital here on Wednesday and breathed his last at the private medical facility, family sources said. He was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.