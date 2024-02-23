LIVE news updates: Ex-Maharashta CM Manohar Joshi passes away at 86
Latest LIVE news updates: Catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away at the Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest. Joshi Sir, as he was popularly known, was admitted to the hospital in May last year after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Joshi was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power. His political journey began with his involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and he later became a member of the Shiv Sena. In the 1980s, Joshi emerged as a key leader within the Shiv Sena, and was known for his organisational skills. He was and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.
A private US lunar lander, called as Odysseus, touched down on the moon on February 22. Contact with the lander was weak, company officials said. There were no immediate updates on the lander's condition from the company, Intuitive Machines. The craft descended from a moon-skimming orbit and guided itself toward the surface, after searching for a relatively flat spot on the lunar surface.
The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar on February 22 was given the "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as its symbol, the party said. The outfit's spokesperson Clyde Crasto told PTI that their candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol. The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators joined the Eknath Shinde government.
A private US lunar lander, called as Odysseus, touched down on the moon on February 22. Contact with the lander was weak, company officials said. There were no immediate updates on the lander's condition from the company, Intuitive Machines. The craft descended from a moon-skimming orbit and guided itself toward the surface, after searching for a relatively flat spot on the lunar surface.
The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar on February 22 was given the "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as its symbol, the party said. The outfit's spokesperson Clyde Crasto told PTI that their candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol. The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators joined the Eknath Shinde government.
9:06 AM
LIVE news update: BRS legislator Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident in Telangana
Opposition BRS lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru today. The incident occurred at around 5:30 am today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resulting in her death, cops said.
8:40 AM
LIVE news: Former Maha CM Manohar Joshi passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Ex- Lok Sabha Manohar Joshi passed away at the Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted in the ICU of P D Hinduja Hospital here on Wednesday and breathed his last at the private medical facility, family sources said. He was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 8:49 AM IST