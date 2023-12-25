Home / India News / Let's not forget forget about sacrifice of armed forces, says Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Let's not forget about the sacrifices of our armed forces personnel who are at the borders laying down their lives to protect the nation as we celebrate Christmas, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said on Monday.

He said the message of Jesus Christ's life was to sacrifice for the betterment of others.

"We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our armed forces do in the service of the nation. We lost four of our members of the armed forces two days ago.

"So, as just we celebrate Christmas, let's not forget about those who are at borders...who are giving up their lives to protect our nation. When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration," Chandrachud said, referring to the recent incident in which four soldiers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

He was speaking at a Christmas function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The CJI said a new set of chambers will be constructed for the members of the Bar.

Chandrachud, who has been taking steps to reduce the pendency of cases , said he will institutionalise the process of seeking adjournments.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish C Aggarwala were also present at the event.

Topics :D Y ChandrachudChief Justice of IndiaTerrorism

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

