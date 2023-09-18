Home / India News / Let us resolve to make India corruption-free, developed nation: Goyal

Let us resolve to make India corruption-free, developed nation: Goyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
As the Rajya Sabha on Monday started a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal called for making India a corruption-free and developed nation.

When the House assembled for the five-day session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the prime minister's vision for the successful G20 Summit.

He also announced that the House will discuss 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha -Achievements, Experiences, Memories, and Learnings'.

The chairman said all members will get an opportunity to express their views during the six-hour discussion.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also requested the chairman to revoke the suspension of two AAP members, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, at a time when the House is holding the session and moving into the new Parliament building.

Initiating the discussion, Leader of the House Goyal recalled the contribution made by various members hailing from different parties during the 75 years in the House.

While recalling the deliberations and achievements, he stressed that everyone should resolve for empowerment of women and make India a corruption-free and developed nation.

Goyal also announced the shift to the new Parliament building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

Topics :Piyush GoyalNarendra ModicorruptionDeveloped nationsParliament

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

