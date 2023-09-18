Home / India News / Mumbai-Ahmedabad train traffic resumes as Narmada water level drops: Rlys

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Indian Railways (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Train traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route resumed slowly around Monday noon nearly 12 hours after it was halted when the Narmada river was flowing above the danger mark between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in Gujarat, Western Railway said.

Sharing an update on the situation, Western Railway's Chief PRO Sumit Thakur told PTI that the operation of trains on the route from bridge no 502 resumed slowly at around 11:30 am on Monday as the water level of Narmada river receded below the danger mark.

The operation of trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations under the Vadodara division stopped after Narmada river waters surged above the danger mark at brigade no. 502 at around 11:50 pm on Sunday.

"The railway traffic over the Narmada River bridge has resumed and trains are being operated slowly with caution," Thakur said.

He said WR has already set up helpline numbers and passengers are being updated about the status of trains through a public announcement system as well.

Since Sunday late at night, all the passenger and goods trains on both ends of the river were held up due to the flood.

Thakur had said arrangements were being made to provide refreshments, tea, and water to the stranded passengers.

At least one-and-a-half dozen trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, have been cancelled due to the flood, a Western Railway release said.

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Gujarat on Sunday, flooding low-lying areas and cutting off several villages as Narmada and other rivers were in full spate, officials said.

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

