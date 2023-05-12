Home / India News / Letter fragments found at Golden Temple blast sites indicating motives

The suspects were angry over police action against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal and his associates

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
The five suspects in the Amritsar blasts case threw letters detailing the motives behind the incidents along with the bomb, according to a report on Tribune.

The explosions took place on May 6, 8, and 11.

The letters thrown with the first two bombs were destroyed in the blasts. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staff found pieces of the letter thrown with the third bomb and stitched them together.

All the letters were written in Punjabi. The letters indicated that all suspects were upset over statements like “Punjab was not part of India” after a girl was disbarred from entering the Golden Temple because she had a flag painted on her face.

The suspects were angry over police action against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal and his associates, the report said. They also expressed anger over the cutting of hair and trimming of beard by Sikh youth. The suspects were against the easy availability of tobacco in Amritsar.


None of the suspects have a serious criminal record.

“All pieces of the letter have not been found. We are trying to study it further,” said officials.

“They have not confessed to be members of any organisation, but our investigation is in progress.”

Two blasts took place near Saragarhi parking on Heritage Street, 750 away from the Golden Temple. The third blast took place near Guru Ram Das Niwas Serai.

The prime suspect, Azadbir Singh, was released on parole during the coronavirus pandemic to decongest jails.

A Special Investigations Team (SIT) will be formed to probe into the matter, Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav had said earlier.

"We will investigate the entire deep-rooted conspiracy behind this. We will examine all the associates of the arrested people, in India and abroad, and get to the bottom of it," he said.

The suspects have been identified as Azadvir Singh, Amrik Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjit Singh and Dharminder Singh. Azadvir and Amrik were the ring leaders behind the operation while Sahib, Harjit and Dharminder supplied the explosives, the DGP added.

Topics :Golden TempleAmritsarBombBS Web Reports

First Published: May 12 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

