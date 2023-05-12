Delhi to witness warm day, zero chance of rain; temp to cross 40-deg C mark

Delhi is likely to witness a warm Friday with the mercury expected to cross the 40-degree Celsius mark, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has predicted clear skies throughout the day in the national capital with zero chance of rain.

The minimum temperature settled six notches below the average at 19.3 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was at 58 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 191, SAFAR data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.